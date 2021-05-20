Soundform Connect brings AirPlay 2 to legacy speakers

Sony WF-XB700 Truly Wireless Headphones with Extra Bass ($130) This year, inexorable improvement in true wireless earbuds took a sonic leap forward. Nearly every model we tested boasted impressive sound quality. What’s more, certain old annoyances—difficulty in syncing, dropped connections—have largely gone away. Meanwhile, prices have continued to drop. The Sony WF-XB700 is a shining example of how good things have gotten. Start with the design. A compact, three-inch-long charging case holds the buds in place magnetically. The buds sync flawlessly once you pop them out. An ergonomic wedge helps them slide in place in your ears and stay put. This, plus the fact that they’re incredibly light, means you’ll hardly know they’re there. The WF-XB700’s are also IPX4 water-resistant—enough to handle sweat and rain, not a full dunk—and hold nine hours of play time on one charge. Plug them into the case for ten minutes to get another hour. But what puts these over the top is the extra bass. Without crowding out high and midrange notes, the rich, undistorted low-end sound simply makes your music livelier, like an extra shot of acoustic adrenaline. The Sonys don’t have active noise cancellation or wear detection like other high-end buds, but sometimes those add-on features only get in the way. With these, you just pair, play, and head out the door.