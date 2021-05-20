newsbreak-logo
West Mifflin, PA

West Mifflin man charged with kidnapping and raping a woman

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 11 hours ago
WEST MIFFLIN — Police on Wednesday responded to multiple calls about a woman being held against her will in West Mifflin home and found a kidnapping victim.

Police saw Demetrius Pirl, 51, dragging a woman back into a home on Maryland Avenue from the front door. The woman, a 33-year-old McKeesport woman, had been taken from Duquesne against her will and was held by Pirl, who kept her in the house and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for numerous injuries.

Pirl was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, rape and false imprisonment. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment.

