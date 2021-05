Health and travel restrictionsfor Canada need to remain in place a little longer, says Prime MInister Justin Trudeau. But there's good reason for optimism. “There is hope” for a “slightly better summer,” Trudeau told the media Tuesday. But the Prime Minister said restrictions need to stay in place until at least 75% of the population has at least their first shot and community transmission is better controlled through tracing, virus testing and tamping down on the spread of COVID-19.