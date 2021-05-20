newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apollo Co-Founder Josh Harris to Step Down from Day-to-Day Role

swfinstitute.org
 20 hours ago

Joshua (Josh) Harris is a billionaire American private equity investor who co-founded Apollo Global Management. Josh Harris has decided to step down from his day-to-day role as managing director on completion of Apollo’s deal with Athene Holding. Harris will remain on Apollo’s board and its executive committee. Josh Harris plans to “return to his roots” as an investor and entrepreneur, Apollo said. Harris has outside interests as co-owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils. Harris also was part of an unsuccessful effort to purchase the New York Mets.

www.swfinstitute.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Nba#Ceo#Executive Committee#Apollo Co#American#Apollo Global Management#Athene Holding#Nba#Nhl#New Jersey Devils#The New York Mets#Co Founder Marc Rowan#76ers#Philadelphia#Investor#March#Roots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessCrain's New York Business

A brawl between billionaire founders at Apollo sidelines one of its own

Three months after Josh Harris made his failed pitch to take Leon Black’s crown atop a $455 billion investing juggernaut, Black’s chosen heir is in charge—and Harris is on the outs. The behind-the-scenes drama between Apollo Global Management Inc.’s billionaire co-founders keeps brewing, with ramifications for investors as the company...