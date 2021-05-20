Apollo Co-Founder Josh Harris to Step Down from Day-to-Day Role

Joshua (Josh) Harris is a billionaire American private equity investor who co-founded Apollo Global Management. Josh Harris has decided to step down from his day-to-day role as managing director on completion of Apollo’s deal with Athene Holding. Harris will remain on Apollo’s board and its executive committee. Josh Harris plans to “return to his roots” as an investor and entrepreneur, Apollo said. Harris has outside interests as co-owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils. Harris also was part of an unsuccessful effort to purchase the New York Mets.