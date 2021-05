Cicada Brood X are expected to emerge across several states in the U.S. this year after 17 years living underground. Brood X is one of the largest and most broadly distributed groups of periodical cicadas. They can be found from northern Georgia to New York, west to the Mississippi River and in the Midwest. There can be as many as 1.5 million cicadas per acre, which brings the brood population into the trillions.