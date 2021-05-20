Stream on Demand: Delve into the human – and inhuman – experience

What would happen if you took Ocean's Eleven and threw in a Zombie apocalypse? I'm guessing it would look something like Army of the Dead – not to be confused with the 2008 movie of the same name. The components are all there…a flashy casino, a vault full of money, and a TON of zombies. However, these aren't just any zombies, they are smart, strong, and very fast, making them much more difficult to kill. Would you venture into their "nest" (a.k.a. Las Vegas) for a hefty payout? How much money would your life be worth to you? These are all very good questions you should ask yourself before viewing Army of the Dead because, by the end of the film, your answer may change.