Stream on Demand: Delve into the human – and inhuman – experience
What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services. Zombie horror, heist flick and platoon thriller unite in Zach Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” (2021, R). Dave Bautista stars as an outbreak survivor who puts together a crew to infiltrate the zombie hordes of a walled-off Las Vegas for a fortune locked away in a casino vault before the government nukes the city. Snyder goes for action and spectacle in the two-and-a-half-hour film, and tosses in a splash of humor absent from his more recent projects.Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Tig Notaro, Garret Dillahunt and Hiroyuki Sanada also star in this inventive actioner. The streaming debut is one week after opening in theaters. (Netflix)www.spokesman.com