NFL

Eagles RT Lane Johnson says he's cleared and 'full go' for offseason program

By Glenn Erby
msn.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOne reason for optimism around the NovaCare Complex is the prospect of the Eagles trotting out a fully healthy offensive line for the 2021 NFL season. With Andre Dillard, Brandon Brooks, and Lane Johnson all returning from injury, the Eagles have regained the depth that previously made them a top-10 unit. One big name returning is Johnson, who despite being active for most of last season wasn’t his normal self due to knee and ankle injuries.

