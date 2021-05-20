Eagles RT Lane Johnson says he's cleared and 'full go' for offseason program

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts enters his second season as the team’s No. 1 quarterback, and general manager Howie Roseman is eager to see what he does with the opportunity. ‘Certainly you’re judging him off of four NFL starts, in a tough situation with all the injuries that we had,’ Roseman said during a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. ‘We want to see him grab the job and kind of run with it, and see what you do over a period of time.’