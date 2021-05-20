newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Braselton, GA

South Korean electric parts supplier investing $10 million in new Braselton facility

By Lauren Hunter
accesswdun.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDuckyang, an electric mobility parts supplier based in South Korea, will invest $10 million into its first U.S.-based facility in Braselton. The company supplies automotive battery modules and energy storage systems to SK Battery America. According to a press release from the Office of Governor Brian Kemp, this new facility will create 285 jobs in production, maintenance, logistics, and warehouse management for workers in the Jackson County area.

accesswdun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Braselton, GA
County
Jackson County, GA
State
Georgia State
Jackson County, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Vehicle#Automotive Manufacturing#Production Systems#Production Company#Logistics#Sk Battery America#The Office Of Governor#Georgians#Renault Samsung Motors#Genesis#Mobis#Skba#Kia Motors#Duckyang Industrial#Braselton Facility#South Korean Companies#Energy Storage Systems#Investment#Global Automakers#Battery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
Business
Country
South Korea
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
Braselton, GAfox5atlanta.com

Uline looking to fill more than 100 jobs at Braselton warehouse

BRASELTON, Ga. - A major shipping company with a warehouse north of Atlanta has about 100 new job openings. Uline — which specializes in shipping, industrial and packaging materials — more than 100 warehouse positions at its facility in Braselton, Georgia. Warehouse positions start at $24 per hour or higher,...
Georgia StateTifton Gazette

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

Money transfers to Georgia up in April 2021

May 17—Georgia received $194.1 million from abroad in April 2021, which is 145.4 percent more than the amount in April 2020, Trend reports via the National Bank of Georgia. Russia ($33.35 million), Italy ($31.73 million) and the United States ($24.88 million) were the largest remittance senders in April 2021. Overall,...
Braselton, GAmainstreetnews.com

Uline plans hiring event in Braselton

Uline is seeking candidates for more than 100 warehouse positions at its facility in Braselton. “Uline is continuing to experience sustained, tremendous growth which is a direct result of the hard work of our employees and our ability to supply companies in Northern Georgia with the products they need as many businesses pick back up,” said Branch Manager Brian Leutz. “We continue to be committed to the greater Braselton community, and we look forward to adding hard-working, dedicated individuals to add to our valued Uline team."
Banks County, GAmainstreetnews.com

BUFFINGTON: Banks is going to grow, so stay informed

It would be both a cliche´ and a pun to say that Banks County stands at a crossroads. For all of its history, Banks has been a rural community sandwiched between the upper Piedmont and the Southern Appalachian Mountains, a place unique with historical links to both cultural heritages. Over...
Braselton, GAmainstreetnews.com

Bowen's State Farm celebrates first anniversary

Buy Local Braselton helped Bailey Bowen’s State Farm insurance agency with its first anniversary celebration. “I’ve worked for State Farm for six years and celebrate our first anniversary as an agent-owner here in Braselton," Owner Bailey Bowen said. "I’m passionate about supporting small businesses like mine.”. Located at 6342 Grand...
Braselton, GAmainstreetnews.com

Area vaccine rates still lag behind state average

Braselton area counties are still below the state average when looking at the number of residents vaccinated. Gwinnett County has the highest vaccine rate in the four-county area and is just shy of the state average. Details include:. •State: 36%, at least one dose; 28%, fully vaccinated. •Barrow: 24%, at...
Jackson County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Sales taxes up 21% in first quarter

Sales taxes collected in Jackson County were strong in the first quarter of 2021, furthering a trend that has ongoing since 2017. The county collected $2.3 million in local option sales taxes in the first quarter compared to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, a 21% increase. In...
Pendergrass, GAmainstreetnews.com

DRI filed for 2.1 million sq. ft. in warehouses near Pendergrass

Four warehouses totally over 2.1 million square feet are being proposed on 144 acres near Pendergrass. Galilee Partners has filed a development of regional impact (DRI) with the state department of community affairs for the project. The proposed site is on Pettijohn Rd. and Wayne Poultry Rd. The project is...
Commerce, GAPosted by
WGAU

Ossoff to visit SK plant in Commerce

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is in Jackson County today: he will get a look at the SK Battery facility in Commerce, a plant that will employ hundreds of workers to manufacture batteries for electric cars. From the Office of Senator Jon Ossoff…. This week, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff will crisscross...
Braselton, GAmainstreetnews.com

Braselton area counties still below state average in vaccines

Braselton’s four-county area still lags behind the state in the percentage of residents who’ve received the COVID-19 vaccination. Across the state, 3.63 million residents have received at least one dose, or 35% of the population, while 2.72 million (or 26%) are fully vaccinated. Gwinnett County has the highest vaccine rate...