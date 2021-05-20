South Korean electric parts supplier investing $10 million in new Braselton facility
Duckyang, an electric mobility parts supplier based in South Korea, will invest $10 million into its first U.S.-based facility in Braselton. The company supplies automotive battery modules and energy storage systems to SK Battery America. According to a press release from the Office of Governor Brian Kemp, this new facility will create 285 jobs in production, maintenance, logistics, and warehouse management for workers in the Jackson County area.accesswdun.com