South Korean electric parts supplier investing $10 million in new Braselton facility

Uline is seeking candidates for more than 100 warehouse positions at its facility in Braselton. “Uline is continuing to experience sustained, tremendous growth which is a direct result of the hard work of our employees and our ability to supply companies in Northern Georgia with the products they need as many businesses pick back up,” said Branch Manager Brian Leutz. “We continue to be committed to the greater Braselton community, and we look forward to adding hard-working, dedicated individuals to add to our valued Uline team."