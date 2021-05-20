newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Trump knocks 'wayward' House Republicans who voted for Jan. 6 commission

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9pzQ_0a5pblKW00
© Getty Images

Former President Trump on Thursday took aim at the "wayward" 35 House Republicans who voted in support of the 9/11-style commission that will investigate the riot that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6 following Trump's rally.

Trump in a statement slammed the Republicans who voted in favor of the panel, accusing them of not supporting their party, which he called "ineffective and weak."

“See, 35 wayward Republicans—they just can’t help themselves. We have much better policy and are much better for the Country, but the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t. They don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse ’s, and Cheney’s of the world,” Trump said in his statement. “Unfortunately, we do. Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!”

His statement came after the House voted to approve the commission to probe what role the former president had in the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an effort to stop the count of President Biden 's Electoral College victory.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday praised the 35 Republicans who supported the commission.

“This is the Grand Old Party, the party’s done so much for our country. And quite frankly, many Republicans have courageously withstood the — shall we say — the assault on our democracy that is going forth,” she said.

“When you think of the Republicans and you think courage that they’ve had in the electoral system in our country and election decisions that have been made to support the fact that the election was legitimate. Many Republicans were the ones who came forward,” she added.

Five people died before, during or after the Capitol attack, including a Capitol police officer.

Trump recently called for the debate on the commission to end “immediately” on Tuesday.

View All 19 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

214K+
Followers
19K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Democrats#Trump Supporters#President Biden#The 9 11 Style Commission#Country#Electoral College#The Grand Old Party#Speaker Nancy Pelosi#Policy#Rally#Courage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Capitol
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

This week: House to vote on Jan. 6 Capitol attack commission

The House is poised to take a step toward setting up a commission to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as tensions run high more than four months later. House Democratic leadership has scheduled votes on two bills stemming from the Capitol attack, when a pro-Trump mob breached the building as lawmakers and then-Vice President Pence were counting the 2020 Electoral College vote.
POTUSWashington Post

The misguided identity politics of the anti-Trump Republicans

It’s good that Republicans such as former president George W. Bush, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) have made clear that they oppose former president Donald Trump because of his anti-democratic and racist behavior. But their warnings about the danger of Trump-style politics to American democracy aren’t being matched with commensurate actions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump expected to resume rallies in June

Former President Trump is expected to resume his signature rallies in June, an adviser confirmed, the latest sign of him becoming increasingly visible and ramping up political activity since leaving office in January. The Daily Mail first reported on tentative plans for the rallies, which are expected to include two...
Arizona StateWashington Post

As Arizona Republicans erupt over Trump’s lies, a big truth is exposed

In recent days, Republicans have begun offering a comical new line of spin: The very idea that Republicans remain committed to Donald Trump’s lie that his 2020 loss was illegitimate is just your imagination. Republicans do accept that President Biden was legitimately elected, say these Republicans. Good news, Republicans! If...
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Juan Williams: The GOP's losing bet on Trump

Alice had to deal with the Mad Hatter in Wonderland. Dorothy was surrounded by Munchkins in Oz. Now politics is speeding into absurdity. Let’s start in Arizona. The GOP-controlled Arizona state Senate hired a group called “Cyber Ninjas,” run by a man with an apparent fondness for conspiracy theories, to do an “audit” of ballots cast in the presidential election in the state’s biggest county.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump, House Democrats close to deal on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

Former President Trump and House Democrats say they are near a deal that will settle issues involving congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank, according to a Monday court filing. The two parties, according to the court filing, are “continuing to engage in negotiations to narrow or resolve...
Presidential ElectionIJR

Poll: 80 Percent of Republicans Who Have Heard of Cheney’s Removal Agree With It

The majority of Republicans who have heard of Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) removal from her leadership position agree it should have happened. According to a CBS News poll, 80% of Republicans who knew about the vote to oust Cheney agree with the decision. They feel Cheney was “off-message, unsupportive of Mr. Trump, and that she’s wrong about the 2020 presidential election,” as CBS News reports.
Presidential Electionshepherdexpress.com

Cheney’s Right, But Republican Leaders Fear Trump’s Voters

There’s a good reason Democrats call it the Big Lie. Out of the record 30,573 documented lies by Donald Trump during his single term as president, his most preposterous was that a landslide reelection victory was stolen from him through multi-state vote fraud by an evil conspiracy of devious Republican and Democratic election officials.
Presidential ElectionSalt Lake Tribune

Michelle Goldberg: How Republicans could steal the 2024 election

Erica Newland serves as counsel for Protect Democracy, a nonprofit organization founded in 2017 to fight democratic breakdown in America. Before Joe Biden’s victory was officially confirmed in January, she researched some of the ways that Donald Trump’s allies in Congress might sabotage the process. She came to a harrowing conclusion.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Republican congressman lashes out at GOP colleagues over ‘bogus’ attempts to rewrite history of Capitol riots

In a show of support for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol riots, Republican representative Fred Upton on Sunday lashed out at his colleagues for trying to downplay the 6 January insurrection.During an interview with CNN, the Michigan Republican blasted his GOP colleagues for trying to rewrite history, attempting to explain away the significance of the historic incident where supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Building in an effort to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.It comes after Georgia Republican Andrew Clyde had on Wednesday likened the Trump supporters’ breaching the Capitol to a “normal tourist visit”.Mr Upton said:...
Presidential ElectionThe Sun US

Trump has a ‘stronghold on the GOP’ and says there’s ‘no way Biden won 2020 election’ as he readies for new rallies

FORMER President Donald Trump said he has a “strong hold on the GOP” and still believes that President Joe Biden shouldn’t have won the presidential election. Trump hailed a new CBS poll that showed that the majority of Republicans support the removal of Liz Cheney from GOP leadership and that they believe that Biden is not the 2020 winner.