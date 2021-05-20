Trump knocks 'wayward' House Republicans who voted for Jan. 6 commission

© Getty Images

Former President Trump on Thursday took aim at the "wayward" 35 House Republicans who voted in support of the 9/11-style commission that will investigate the riot that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6 following Trump's rally.

Trump in a statement slammed the Republicans who voted in favor of the panel, accusing them of not supporting their party, which he called "ineffective and weak."

“See, 35 wayward Republicans—they just can’t help themselves. We have much better policy and are much better for the Country, but the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t. They don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse ’s, and Cheney’s of the world,” Trump said in his statement. “Unfortunately, we do. Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!”

His statement came after the House voted to approve the commission to probe what role the former president had in the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an effort to stop the count of President Biden 's Electoral College victory.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday praised the 35 Republicans who supported the commission.

“This is the Grand Old Party, the party’s done so much for our country. And quite frankly, many Republicans have courageously withstood the — shall we say — the assault on our democracy that is going forth,” she said.

“When you think of the Republicans and you think courage that they’ve had in the electoral system in our country and election decisions that have been made to support the fact that the election was legitimate. Many Republicans were the ones who came forward,” she added.

Five people died before, during or after the Capitol attack, including a Capitol police officer.

Trump recently called for the debate on the commission to end “immediately” on Tuesday.