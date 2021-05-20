newsbreak-logo
Bennington, VT

Two firefighters injured while putting out Bennington building fire

Vermont Digest
Vermont Digest
 10 hours ago

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(BENNINGTON, Vt.) Two firefighters were taken to a hospital for treatment after crews responded to a commercial fire in Bennington in part of the former CTC Vermont Photo Lab building at 254 Benmont Ave.

The Bennington Banner reported that firefighters from Bennington and nearby communities responded to the fire that started just before 3 p.m. with thick black smoke coming out of the roof and windows of the building.

Traffic was temporarily blocked from the western portion of Benmont Avenue as members from the Bennington Fire Department; Bennington Rural Fire Department; firefighters from Pownal, North Bennington, Shaftesbury; and Hoosick Falls and North Hoosick in New York helped contain the blaze.

Bennington Police Lt. Camillo Grande said several buildings south of the fire on Benmont Avenue were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Firefighters continued to monitor the building for hot spots after 8 p.m., Bennington Fire Chief James Wright said.

The two injured firefighters were transported by Bennington Rescue Squad personnel and treated for apparent heat exhaustion at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. No other injuries were reported.

Wright said the cause of the fire is still undetermined. Assistance from Vermont State Police fire investigators was called in to help.

Bennington police said the building had been unoccupied before the fire started, according to the Bennington Banner.

