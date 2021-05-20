newsbreak-logo
When is Friends: The Reunion on? HBO Max release date, all we know from the trailer and if you can watch in UK

By Jane Clinton
inews.co.uk
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe full trailer of the long-awaited Friends reunion special has offered fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the show. And as well as the cast, there will also be some other famous faces and guest stars making an appearance. What was in the trailer?. The cast of...

inews.co.uk
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Courteney Cox says Friends reunion special will contain "a lot of special surprises"

"It was unbelievable, so emotional," Cox told Ellen DeGeneres. Although the special is unscripted, Cox said it was the first time that the cast had all been together on a sound stage in over 15 years. "It was great—we had a lot of special surprises... it was fantastic, it really was," said Cox. The actress also discussed how she hated filming the Friends opening credit sequence. "It's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours," she says. ALSO: Ellen DeGeneres reveals she's staying temporarily at Cox's house, but “I’m not having marital troubles."
TV Seriesfanboynation.com

Friends: The Reunion Premieres on HBO Max

Friends: The Reunion is set to premiere on HBO Max, Thursday, May 27, 2021 with TBS airing a “Friends: From the Beginning” Marathon prior. After the series finale 17 years ago, we are getting more Friends with Friends: The Reunion, set to premiere on HBO Max Thursday, May 27, 2021. I feel it is only fitting that the show that dominated Thursday nights on the Must See TV block is returning on the night that is rightfully theirs. Though many critique the show on how it’s aged, I am still a devoted fan and owner of the Lego Central Perk set. Which is to say, I’m very excited to watch the reunion special. The reunion stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer and features their return to the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the WB Studio lot in Burbank.
TV SeriesSan Diego Channel

HBO Max sets May 27 air date for 'Friends' reunion special

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Fans of the classic sitcom "Friends" got some much-anticipated news Thursday, with HBO Max announcing a May 27 premiere date for a reunion of the show's stars. "Friends: The Reunion" will feature all six stars of the much-loved comedy -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow,...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Friends reunion: HBO Max announces air date and unveils first video teaser for long-awaited special

The Friends reunion special officially has an air date and a first teaser.HBO Max announced on Thursday that the long-awaited programme – now titled Friends: The Reunion – will air on 27 May 2021.The streaming service unveiled a first video teaser featuring all six of the sitcom’s original stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. It also announced a string of guest stars including Lady Gaga, David Beckham, James Corden and many more.HBO Max confirmed that the special was taped on the original Friends soundstage on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank,...
TV Seriesredcarpetreporttv.com

FRIENDS: THE REUNION Has An Official Date On HBO Max #Teaservideo

HBO Max will debut FRIENDS: THE REUNION special on THURSDAY, MAY 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.
TV SeriesThe Tab

Everything we know about the Friends reunion special

After years of rumours, the Friends reunion has finally been confirmed. The gang are getting back together. The long-awaited and much-hyped Friends reunion will be coming to HBO Max on May 27th. From clues in the trailer to hints dropped by the cast, here’s everything we know. The trailer dropped...
TV Serieslehren.com

Know the current age of Friends cast before watching Friends Reunion

Friends is the most popular and most loved television sitcom around the world. It first aired in 1994 and after running ten successful seasons, it came to an end in 2004. Even after 17 years it last aired, Friends is being watched religiously in different parts of the world. Currently streaming on Netflix, Friends always stays in the top 10 list.
TV Series/Film

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Trailer: The Original Cast and Some Bizarre Guest Stars Gather on HBO Max This Month

It’s here, AKA the one where we finally learn the premiere date of the long-awaited Friends reunion special. HBO Max has released a Friends: The Reunion trailer, featuring our favorite Central Perk regulars in silhouette, as they walk toward their old Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, the beloved sitcom’s former home. The unscripted special will premiere on HBO Max later this month, and it’s got a buzzy (and kind of bizarre) line-up of guest stars set to join original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. Watch the Friends: The Reunion trailer below.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston confirms exciting news about Friends reunion

Jennifer Aniston has no doubt delighted fans after she shared some exciting news about the upcoming Friends reunion. Fans have been waiting ages to see the gang all get back together, and Jennifer confirmed that the one-off special would be available for streaming on 27 May. The star posted a...
TV SeriesGrazia

The Last Thing We Want From The Friends Reunion Is These Cameos

Some of the Friends cameos were spectacular: Robin Williams’ moment on the Central Perk sofa telling Billy Crystal his wound is ‘oooooozinig’, or Brad Pitt’s Will high-fiving Ross for being co-creator of the ‘I Hate Rachel Green Club’. But that was then, when we had the padding of 236 episodes to fall back on if a cameo didn’t work and we wanted more of the six characters we know and love.