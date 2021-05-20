When is Friends: The Reunion on? HBO Max release date, all we know from the trailer and if you can watch in UK

Friends: The Reunion is set to premiere on HBO Max, Thursday, May 27, 2021 with TBS airing a “Friends: From the Beginning” Marathon prior. After the series finale 17 years ago, we are getting more Friends with Friends: The Reunion, set to premiere on HBO Max Thursday, May 27, 2021. I feel it is only fitting that the show that dominated Thursday nights on the Must See TV block is returning on the night that is rightfully theirs. Though many critique the show on how it’s aged, I am still a devoted fan and owner of the Lego Central Perk set. Which is to say, I’m very excited to watch the reunion special. The reunion stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer and features their return to the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the WB Studio lot in Burbank.