Trail Blazers are 4-1 ATS last 5 head to head meetings. The San Antonio Spurs look like they’ll have at least a chance at the postseason, likely headed to the play-in tournament as the current 10 seed in the West. San Antonio has a 2.5 game lead over the Pelicans for that spot, but the Portland Trail Blazers are trying to avoid the extra games as they are in the 6th seed, a game ahead of the Lakers. This contest means much more to Portland, who is a -6 point favorite.