Gilroy, CA

Letters to the Editor: Day Road needs sidewalk, donate to overseas troops

By submitted
Gilroy Dispatch
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is time we address the lack of a sidewalk on Day Road leading from Monterey Highway to Christopher High School on Santa Teresa Road. The only articles you have written addressing issues around Christopher High School is the traffic jam on Santa Teresa in regards to people going to work being delayed by traffic. But what about the students walking to school? Is it more important that the students arrive at school safely and not dirty from rainy days?

IN THIS ARTICLE
