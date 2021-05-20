Jamie Hastings: To accelerate broadband connectivity, don’t leave out wireless

This commentary is by Jamie Hastings, senior vice president for external and state affairs at CTIA, a trade association representing the wireless communications industry in the United States.

The unprecedented events of the past year have been a powerful reminder of how important connectivity is to the way we all live, work, learn and engage within our communities. Our smartphones allowed us to stay connected to family and friends, doctors and teachers, colleagues and community leaders.

In the earliest days of the pandemic, wireless voice and data use skyrocketed, increasing by about 20%. Despite the sudden and significant surge, America’s wireless networks continued to perform well. The pandemic also made clear that we all, government and broadband providers, still have work to do in order to close the digital divide, particularly in rural and low-income communities, and help Vermonters get online to participate fully in our modern economy and society.

The wireless industry has been at the forefront of efforts to make sure all Americans get and stay connected. As Vermont’s leaders look at opportunities to accelerate future broadband connectivity in communities across the state, the wireless industry stands ready to be a part of the solution. While the broadband bill, H.360, is one step to provide connectivity statewide, it misses a real opportunity to benefit all Vermonters by leaving wireless out of the proposed approach.

A successful approach to reaching unconnected households in Vermont is one that leverages the power of 5G and wireless. With streamlined deployments and lowered costs-to-serve, 5G home services represent a transformative home broadband alternative that can be deployed quickly, efficiently and with superior economics and network efficiencies.

Wireless plays an integral role in providing connectivity and enhanced mobile broadband service. It is worth noting that nearly half of Vermont households are wireless-only , and there are approximately 600,000 wireless subscriber connections in the state, meaning there are nearly as many connected devices as there are people in Vermont.

Wireless investments in network deployments and upgrades are important also to Vermont’s communities. Not only do these investments in network infrastructure provide better speeds, coverage and quality for Vermont consumers, but the wireless industry generates job and economic benefits that can be felt across the state. In Vermont, wireless contributes more than $495 million annually to the state’s GDP and supports 6,700 wireless-related jobs.

Consumers demonstrate every day a preference for wireless solutions, and we see that embrace of wireless reflected in the 30 percent year-over-year growth in mobile data usage . In fact, subscribers nationwide used more than 37.06 trillion MBs of data last year alone. The next generation of wireless and the 5G economy promises even more. 5G will be 100 times faster and connect up to 100 times more devices than 4G.

The Boston Consulting Group estimates that over the next decade, 5G will contribute $1.5 trillion to U.S. GDP and create 4.5 million jobs. In Vermont, the group estimates $1.6 billion will be contributed to the state’s GDP and over 4,000 jobs could be created in Vermont in the next decade.

We can all agree the future of education, work and economic opportunity is online, and the wireless industry is fully committed to closing the digital divide. We commend Gov. Scott for including wireless companies in his recent proposal to expand broadband. We would ask that leaders in both the Vermont Senate and House give the same consideration to the important role that wireless plays in our lives and communities, alike, when allocating future funding.

If we are going to connect Vermonters from Burlington to Brattleboro and from Lemington to Landgrove, the state needs a collaborative approach that includes wireless companies and mobile broadband service as part of the solution. The wireless industry welcomes the opportunity to work together with Vermont’s leaders to help achieve this laudable connectivity goal.

