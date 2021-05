Not many franchises are brave enough to venture into multiple genres, and even when they do, they usually fail. The only one that comes to mind for me is Yakuza, which recently had a brilliant transition from an action series into turn-based RPG with Yakuza: Like a Dragon. However, one franchise has been doing it for much, much longer: SteamWorld. Since the first entry in the franchise back in 2010, a tower defender, the SteamWorld games have managed to keep it fresh with new ideas each time around. That trend is likely to continue, as Thunderful Games is hard at work developing multiple new SteamWorld games.