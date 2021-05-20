newsbreak-logo
2021 Atlantic hurricane season: NOAA predicts another active Atlantic hurricane season

Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 17 hours ago

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its 2021 Atlantic seasonal forecast on Thursday morning. They are forecasting another active hurricane season.

NOAA is forecasting 13 to 20 named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes and 3 to 5 major hurricanes.

Colorado State University released its forecast a few weeks ago and forecasted 17 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes.

The First Alert Weather Team will break down this information during the special “The Ins and Outs of Hurricane Season,” which will be airing at 7 p.m. on June 1, the start of Hurricane season, on the Action News Jax app for Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Jacksonville, FL
WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
