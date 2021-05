Like the hockey nets he fills with pucks or the lacrosse nets he rips with multiple goals each game, the accolades for Marblehead High's Will Shull come in bunches. "In my 17-year teaching career, he stands out as an exceptional individual," said Daniel V. Ritchie, Shull's AP US Government and Politics teacher. "Personally, I will miss his presence at Marblehead High. He is the type of young man that makes my profession an enjoyable and rewarding pursuit."