THE SHOPHOUSE Gets Theoretical In "I & the ME" Group Exhibition

hypebeast.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleArtists each present two works informed by their subjective and objective sides. Unveil Limited’s THE SHOPHOUSE gallery concept in Hong Kong is currently presenting a group exhibition of new works by a diverse roster of international artists. Entitled “I & the ME,” the presentation features two pieces by each artist — one work references the subjective side or “I” of the artist while the other piece is informed by their objective side or “Me.” The latter also references the art market and how artists navigate today’s global art sector.

