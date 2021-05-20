Mass Effect UNC: Valuable Minerals Light Metal Locations

In Mass Effect Legendary Edition you will find numerous missions and quests that require some brainstorming, and the Noveria puzzle in Mass Effect 1 is for sure one of them. At Peak 15, as you search for Matriarch Benezia, you will end up solving this Memory Core puzzle in order to progress further. While it looks really complicated, it actually is. Yeah, no word-playing here, the puzzle is indeed troublesome to complete, but thankfully the game is years old with a lot of insight on how to complete it the easy way. Take a look below to see exactly how.