Kansas Statehouse and Kansas Museum of History to reopen to the public next month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly signed a handful of bills Monday addressing areas from criminal justice to licensing and tax filing. “Today, I signed seven bipartisan bills that will enhance consumer protections and protect Kansas families from mistreatment and extortion,” Gov. Kelly said. “This is the kind of success that can be achieved when we work together – not as Republicans or Democrats – but as Kansans. I want to thank my colleagues in the legislature, on both sides of the aisle, for their efforts.”