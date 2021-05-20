newsbreak-logo
Kansas Statehouse and Kansas Museum of History to reopen to the public next month

Topeka Capital-Journal
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas Statehouse and the Kansas Museum of History will each reopen to the public next month after being closed to due to the COVID-19 pandemic for more than a year. The announcement Wednesday is the latest in a series of signs that downtown Topeka is returning to a sense of normalcy. Gov. Laura Kelly announced last week that state employees will return to in-person work in mid-June for the first time since the pandemic began.

