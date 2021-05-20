EA Opens Studio Led By Shadow of Mordor Executive

Electronic Arts announced that their usual E3 showcase, EA Play Live, will be missing E3 entirely this year, and will go on a month later on July 22. Given that last year there was no E3, which forced publishers to put on their own showcases, it’s not entirely surprising that at least one show has splintered off into its own thing this year. Instead it’ll probably be a part of the Summer Game Fest, which promised to be more focused this year. With the relative success of those individual shows, it makes sense that some might opt out of E3 proper, and for a few of these publishers, the branding is already in place for their own show.