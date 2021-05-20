newsbreak-logo
EA Opens Studio Led By Shadow of Mordor Executive

By Noam Radcliffe
dbltap.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic Arts has opened a new studio in Seattle to be led by former Monolith Productions vice president Kevin Stephens, the company announced Wednesday. Stephens' new studio doesn't yet have a name, but EA says it will start by working on an open-world action-adventure game (H/T GamesIndustry.biz). Stephens' time at Monolith should have prepared him well for the task, as he worked on both Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and sequel Shadow of War.

Kevin Stephens
