In the midst of a pre-existing play for control over “by Chloe,” the swiftly-growing vegan restaurant chain that she co-founded in 2015, Chloe Coscarelli has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against private-equity firm Bain Capital LP and a number of the other big-name investors in furtherance of what Coscarelli calls a case about “a circle of greed.” According to the complaint that she filed in a New York federal court on Monday, Coscarelli claims that the defendants, which “include some of the largest private equity firms in the world with over $130 billion in assets under their management, teamed up with ESquared Hospitality and James Haber … to profit off [her] name,” and in the process, “prioritized their own financial self-interest over what was right and lawful.”