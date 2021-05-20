This Brooklyn Block Is an Under-the-Radar Gem for Guatemalan and Mexican Food
When Guatemalan restaurants started appearing in numbers a decade ago, they mainly took the form of bodegas selling Central American goods in neighborhoods like Dyker Heights, Sunset Park, and downtown Jamaica. As some Mexican shopkeepers had done before them, the proprietors would push a table or two into the back of their shops and serve prepared foods. In the case of many Guatemalan-owned stores, it was meal-sized soups. Now, a pair of sisters have opened three restaurants on a single Brooklyn block in Prospect Lefferts Gardens highlighting the cuisines of both Guatemala and Mexico, with soups again being a big draw.ny.eater.com