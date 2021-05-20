This Brooklyn Block Is an Under-the-Radar Gem for Guatemalan and Mexican Food

For all its hype as an international city, D.C. has never been labeled as a bastion of traditional Mexican food. The District is better known for its robust Salvadoran population, which has produced a legacy of Sal-Mex spots. Many immigrant communities have flocked to more affordable rents in areas such as Falls Church, Virginia, or Prince George’s County, Maryland, where places like Taqueria La Placita and Taqueria El Mexicano have become pillars of the community. In the past 15 years or so, though, the Mexican food scene in D.C. has undergone a major come-up. Just look to the stretch of 14th Street NW between Columbia Heights and Petworth, where Taqueria Habanero, Mezcalero, and Anafre offer destination-worthy tacos, enchiladas, and campechana on the same block, and mole-ladling newcomer DC Corazon is just a few steps away. High-end venues like Oyamel, Espita, Mi Vida, and (now-closed) Poca Madre have showcased fine dining that’s a worth a splurge, too.