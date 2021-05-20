newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

E-commerce sales lift BJ’s in Q1 amid tough year-over-year comparisons

By Russell Redman 1
Supermarket News
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBJ’s Wholesale Club tallied strong e-commerce sales and beat Wall Street’s per-share earnings forecast for its fiscal 2021 first quarter, despite lackluster comparable-store sales due to the cycling of last year’s sales spike at the onset of COVID-19. For the quarter ended May 1, BJ’s posted net sales of $3.78...

www.supermarketnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Sales#E Commerce#Warehouse Club#Consumer Behavior#Sales Growth#Earnings Growth#Revenue Growth#Home Sales#Average Earnings#Wholesale Club#Bopic#Digital Ebt#Wall Street#Comparable Club Sales#Comp Club Sales#Strong E Commerce Sales#Digital Sales#Traditional Sales#Same Day Delivery Sales#Net Earnings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Post-Earnings, This E-Commerce Stock Is a Screaming Buy

E-commerce stocks have been big winners over the last year, but some have gotten more attention than others. CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) surged in the early stages of the crisis as sales from the small-cap stock formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts ramped up, riding tailwinds in both e-commerce and auto parts.
Financial Reportsvendingtimes.com

Utz Brands Q1 2021 sales rise, earnings fall

Utz Brands Inc., a manufacturer of branded snacks, reported net sales increased 18% from $228 million in Q1 2020 to $269.18 million for the quarter ending April 4, 2021, according to an earnings release, driven by acquisitions of 21.5% and favorable price/mix of 1.9%. Partially offsetting these factors were volume declines of 4.7% due to transitory events, namely pantry loading at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the February 2021 snowstorms.
Financial Reportsnewcannabisventures.com

Trulieve Q1 Revenue Increases 102% to $194 Million

Trulieve Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Revenue of $193.8M, Net Income of $30.1M and Adjusted EBITDA of $90.8M. Achieved 13th consecutive quarter of profitability; Announces definitive agreement to acquire Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., one of the largest US cannabis acquisitions to date which would establish our southwest hub and expand national footprint.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Core retail sales stall in April but are up 28.8% year-over-year

Retail sales in the United States unexpectedly stalled in April as consumers pulled back in certain categories following a sharp increase in March. According to the National Retail Federation, retail sales were down 1.3% seasonally adjusted from March but rose 28.8% unadjusted year-over-year. That compared with a month-over-month increase of 7.6% and a year-over-year increase of 18.9% in March. NRF’s numbers are up 18.3% year-over-year on a three-month moving average. (NRF’s calculation of retail sales excludes automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants.)
Marketssmarteranalyst.com

Canadian Tire Crushes Estimates in Q1 on Online Sales Boom; Shares Surge 10%

Shares of Canadian Tire Corp (CTC.A) rose more than 10% in early trading Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected financial results for its first quarter. Canadian Tire Corp is a general merchandise retailer selling gasoline, automobiles, sports, and home products. Revenue for Q1 2021 came in at C$3.3 billion, up...
Financial Reportsgambling.com

Rush Street Posts Strong Q1 Revenue, Emphasizes Online Casino

Emphasizing its online casino performance, gaming company Rush Street Interactive bettered Wall Street estimates on its first-quarter revenues by posting revenue of $111.8 million for the three months ending March 31. That was an increase of 218% over the first quarter of 2020 ($35.2 million). Wall Street forecasts for Rush...
Financial ReportsFurniture Today

Casper posts 1Q net loss of $21.2 million

NEW YORK – Direct-to-consumer retailer Casper Sleep reported a net loss of $21.2 million for the first quarter ended March 31, a $13.3 million improvement from the same quarter last year. North American revenue in the quarter climbed 20% to $127.7 million, compared with $113 million during the first quarter...
Financial ReportsPosted by
pymnts

YETI Reports Soaring Net Sales And Raises 2021 Forecast

YETI reported that net sales jumped by roughly 42 percent to $247.6 million in the three months ended April 3, 2021 from $174.4 million in the three months ended March 28, 2020. In announcing its first-quarter 2021 results, the outdoor products company reported that direct-to-consumer (D2C) channel net sales soared...
Financial Reportstherealdeal.com

Opendoor revenue bounces back in Q1

Opendoor had some good news to share in its second earnings call as a publicly traded company. The company reported $747 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 200 percent from the previous quarter, it announced Tuesday. The earnings were a result of Opendoor reselling 2,462 homes, a 190 percent jump from the previous quarter.
RetailSupermarket News

Grocery Outlet Q1 earnings up despite pandemic-related sales dip

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. saw earnings climb in the fiscal 2021 first quarter, while tough year-ago comparisons to sales spikes from consumer panic-buying at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led net and same-store declines. In the quarter ended April 3, net sales totaled $752.5 million, down 1% from $760.3...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Leoni AG Q1 Sales Up; Lifts FY21 Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - LEONI AG (LEOGN) reported first-quarter consolidated net result of EUR 28 million compared to a loss of EUR 67 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings totaled EUR 0.85 compared to a loss of EUR 2.05 incurred a year ago. Consolidated sales for the quarter rose...
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

Nuvei Posts Better-Than-Expected 1Q Results; Shares Pop 7%

Shares of Nuvei Corp. (NVEI) jumped almost 7% in early trading Monday after the company beat earnings and revenue estimates in its first quarter. The global payment technology partner performance was driven by growth in the volume of existing merchant customers and an acceleration in the number of new customers.
Financial ReportsAlliance Review

Diebold Nixdorf sales rise, loss reduced in first quarter report

GREEN – Diebold Nixdorf declared a strong start for 2021 as the company saw first quarter revenue increase while its losses dropped. The company on Monday reported a first quarter loss of $8.1 million, or 10 cents per share, compared with a 2020 loss of $92.8 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue increased 3.6% to $943.9 million for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $910.7 million last year.
RetailPosted by
Forbes

E-Commerce Retailer Revolve’s Cofounders Now Billionaires Amid Soaring Stock

Nearly two decades after starting e-commerce clothing retailer Revolve, cofounders Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas are billionaires thanks to a soaring stock price, the power of influencers pushing their favorite clothes and post-Covid optimism. The company’s stock has skyrocketed in the last year, as shoppers flocked online during the pandemic....
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Tapestry swings to profit that beats expectations, as Coach and Kate Spade sales top forecasts

Coach parent Tapestry Inc. reported Thursday that it swung to a fiscal third-quarter profit that beat expectations, as Coach and Kate Spade sales rose above forecasts. The luxury lifestyle brands company's stock was little changed in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to March 27 was $91.7 million, or 32 cents a share, after a loss of $677.1 million, or $2.45 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted per-share results swung to earnings of 51 cents from a loss of 27 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 31 cents. Net sales increased 18.7% to $1.27 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.22 billion. Coach sales grew 25% to $964 million to beat expectations of $933.2 million and Kate Spade sales increased 1% to $252 million to top expectations of $251.5 million. The company expects fiscal 2021 revenue to grow at a mid-teens percentage rate, while the current FactSet sales consensus of $5.47 billion implies 10.2% growth. The stock has soared 55.8% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.0%.
Financial ReportsMarketwatch

Next lifts full-year pretax profit as sales bounce

Next PLC said Thursday that sales have been recovering significantly recently, and that it is raising its fiscal 2022 pretax profit expectations. The British retailer said sales have been exceptionally strong in the last three weeks, rising 19% in the period when compared with the same period in 2019, and that it has raised its central guidance for full-ear pretax profit by 20 million pounds ($27.8 million) to GBP720 million.