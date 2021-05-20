E-commerce sales lift BJ’s in Q1 amid tough year-over-year comparisons

Coach parent Tapestry Inc. reported Thursday that it swung to a fiscal third-quarter profit that beat expectations, as Coach and Kate Spade sales rose above forecasts. The luxury lifestyle brands company's stock was little changed in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to March 27 was $91.7 million, or 32 cents a share, after a loss of $677.1 million, or $2.45 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted per-share results swung to earnings of 51 cents from a loss of 27 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 31 cents. Net sales increased 18.7% to $1.27 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.22 billion. Coach sales grew 25% to $964 million to beat expectations of $933.2 million and Kate Spade sales increased 1% to $252 million to top expectations of $251.5 million. The company expects fiscal 2021 revenue to grow at a mid-teens percentage rate, while the current FactSet sales consensus of $5.47 billion implies 10.2% growth. The stock has soared 55.8% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.0%.