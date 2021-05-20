newsbreak-logo
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds to go prehistoric during Dino Stroll

By Jen Steer
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds will be transformed into the Mesozoic Era as it welcomes the Dino Stroll. On June 12 and June 13, guests can check out dozens of life-like dinosaurs, including a T-rex, a stegosaurus and velociraptors. Many stand more than 25 feet tall and 60 feet long.

