Apple launched AirTags during the Spring Loaded 2021 event last month and made them available for less than $30. While this tiny puck-like smart tracker helps users in locating their lost devices, it also has the potential to be misused for stalking someone without them even knowing about it. According to a report from Washington Post’s Geoffrey Fowler, Apple AirTags can be (mis)used for covert stalking. Although there are a few safeguards that Apple has built into AirTags to prevent them from being used to track other people, they “just aren’t sufficient,” said Fowler in his report.