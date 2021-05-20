newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Tumblr Gems And Sweet Tweets To Battle Boredom

By MinWage
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The internet can bring many things. Some of those things are cold facts and bad news. But the rest is a pile of weird observations, dumb stories, tumblr gems and funny tweets. Do we need a worldwide network of people sharing their intimate moments and weird nuggets of knowledge? Probably not but it's here now in the form of tumblr gems and tweets and boy is it going strong.

cheezburger.com
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumblr#Gems#Boredom#Funny People#Sweet#Intimate Moments#Funny Tweets#Dumb Stories#Weird Nuggets#Weird Observations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
Related
Animalssixcolors.com

Good night, sweet hedgehog

When I started Six Colors in 2014, one of the first tools that I adopted was Nuzzel. Nuzzel looked at my Twitter feed, and even my Twitter lists, as well as the feeds of other people, and turned that information into a newsreader of sorts—powered by the links shared by the people I chose to follow on Twitter.
Internetinputmag.com

Instagram's bringing captions to Stories and, eventually, Reels

Effective today, Instagram has given users the chance to enable captions in their Stories. The company will enable this feature for Reels in the future, though it doesn't specify exactly when that will happen. The captions option is already available for IGTV and Threads content creators. Captions appear as words...
Musicephotozine.com

Tweet the sonnet

Time for an update: I still use film, though. Not vast quantities, but I have a darkroom, and I'm not afraid to use it. I enjoy every image I take: I hope you'll enjoy looking at them. Views : 31 Unique : 23. I like summaries. But sometimes, they just...
Internetfox26houston.com

Will you tip for a tweet?

About a week ago, Twitter introduced their new feature “Tip Jar.” It has come with mixed reactions. Our panel of content creators and social media experts weigh in.
TV & VideosElite Daily

These Memes About Being "Cheugy" Include Some Hilarious Realizations

The internet's latest ~gift~ to the public discourse is the term "cheugy," which basically refers to anything that used to be hip in millennial culture in the 2000s. Although the term itself isn't new, there are a ton of TikTok videos re-popularizing it. As TikTokers deemed certain clothing, accessories, and more as cheugy, Twitter users were also coming in hot with these memes about being "cheugy" that are basically filled with hilarious millennial realizations.
InternetPosted by
Daily Dot

Did a Twitter user really reference 2 modern memes back in 2010? User’s ‘Chungus Among Us’ tweet sparks time travel debate

A decade-old tweet by Paul Anderson, known as @elpablogrande, that references two modern memes is making some internet users believe in time travel. The tweet, which simply reads “enjoying the chungus among us,” was sent on Feb. 7, 2010, but remains eerily relevant today. It seemingly refers to two modern internet sensations—”chungus” and the popular video game Among Us. The former is a slang word coined by video game journalist Jim Sterling who frequently used it in the early 2010s while hosting the Podtoid podcast. It is said to stand for “chunky anus” but is a bit of a catchall term that can mean anything. The exact date of origin is unknown, but Sterling is credited for the word as early as 2012. “Chungus” became widely known with the popularity of “Big Chungus,” referring to the 2017 Reddit meme depicting a fat Bugs Bunny on a mock video game cover. Among Us is a mafia-style computer game launched in 2018. It gained viral attention in late 2020 as a popular quarantine activity.
KidsLifehacker

How to Get a Kid to Stop Asking 'Why?,' According to Reddit

Kids are curious little beings, which is part of what makes them wonderful. They are experiencing so much in the world for the first time and much of it—from the color of the sky to the existence of fingernails—is utterly baffling to them. A little kid’s inquiring mind wants to know: Why? Why, why, why, why, why?
Behind Viral VideosThe Verge

The David After Dentist meme is now an NFT — and yes, this is real life

David DeVore was seven years old in 2008 when a trip to the dentist left him feeling “funny” afterward. His dad, David Sr., recorded his son’s post-anesthesia musings (“Is this real life?” “You have four eyes” “I feel funny”), and when he uploaded it to YouTube a few months later — intending to share it with friends and family — the video went viral within a few days.
Greensboro, NCwfmynews2.com

Salty and sweet thinking: Youday!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If there were two bowls, one with sugar and the other salt, could you tell the difference? At first glance, probably not because by sight they look the same, but by taste, you definitely can. What if you tasted them and couldn't tell the difference? I relate this to the way that some think.
InternetPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Facebook: The Good, The Bad And Friend Requests

I’m very conflicted when it comes to Facebook these days. I love the social networking aspect of it where you can stay in touch with family and friends, find those you have lost touch with including classmates from many years ago as well as former co-workers. It allows you to resurrect relationships, catch up on life changing events, share pictures and videos, offer birthday and anniversary wishes…you get the picture.
MusicSoompi

Highlight And Former “Inkigayo” Producer Share Story Behind “On Rainy Days” Stage That Became A Viral Meme

Highlight appeared on Jessi’s YouTube talk show “Showterview with Jessi” about talked about their legendary 2011 “On Rainy Days” performance on “Inkigayo.”. The group’s performance of their song “On Rainy Days” on the 626th episode of “Inkigayo” was turned into a meme and dubbed “On Pouring Days” for the sheer amount of water falling on the members in what presumably should have been a beautiful stage effect.
EntertainmentPosted by
Newsweek

People Share The Best Insults They've Ever Received

What's the best insult you've ever received? Novelist Natalie Zed would really like to know. Everyone is insulted at least once in their lives. Though it can hurt in the moment, over time, a clever insult can become the source of a good laugh. At least, Natalie Zed thinks so.
InternetHuffingtonPost

Twitter Users Hilariously Reject The New Term ‘Geriatric Millennials’

A new generational label is causing some people on Twitter to feel as old as the wagons used in the once-popular PC game Oregon Trail. On Friday, a Medium article titled “Why the Hybrid Workforce of the Future Depends on the ‘Geriatric Millennial’” went viral on Twitter. It deemed people born between 1980 and 1985 as, well, “geriatric millennials.”
Moviesdailydead.com

Video: Real Queen of Horror – Creepiest Attics in Horror Movies

This week, I'm sharing with you all my list of the Creepiest Attics in Horror Movies! As always, I'd love to know some of your favorites!. Zena Dixon is your best friend who loves horror movies! She has been writing about all things creepy and horrific for nine years at RealQueenofHorror.com.
InternetNew York Post

‘Disaster Girl’ selling original photo behind viral meme for $473K

She’s cashing in on her 15 minutes of flame. The woman in the iconic “Disaster Girl” meme is capitalizing on her internet fame 16 years later — by selling the original photo for a mind-boggling $473,000. “Disaster Girl” is now a non-fungible token (NFT), a unique digital signature, which allowed...
The Hollywood Gossip

Andrei Castravet Hurls Disgusting Insults at Elizabeth, Russian Viewers Reveal

90 Day Fiance viewers are painfully aware that Andrei Castravet is disrespectful and rude. It's not just the way that he interacts with Elizabeth's family, but that's part of it. What most fans aren't aware of is that he's even ruder than he seems. Unless you speak Russian, you might...