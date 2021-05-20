45 is the new 50 when it comes to colon cancer screenings

Patients with five or more comorbidities were less likely to receive screening for colorectal cancer, according to research published in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine. “Screening has been identied as an efcient way to reduce CRC morbidity and mortality, with a large U.S. study noting that an increase in screening adherence of roughly 40% corresponded with a 52% reduction in cancer mortality,” Benjamin Greiner, DO, MPH, department of internal medicine at The University of Texas Medical Branch, and colleagues wrote. “Therefore, further research is warranted to understand characteristics that contribute to the likelihood of a patient not being screened.”