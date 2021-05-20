Montreal Adds a Couple of Shiny New Ice Cream Shops to Its Roster
PLATEAU — An Eater tipster has spotted a new ice cream parlour and café set to open on Rachel Street, just across from Lafontaine Park. Montrealers will recognize the spot as that which housed trailblazing Plateau cocktail bar Le Lab until shuttering in August 2018. At the time, Le Lab’s owners took to Facebook to explain that their business was closing after a 10-year stint because the building’s landlords refused to renew their lease. (The bar’s second location in the Quartier des Spectacles remains open.) Details on the new scoop shop are currently limited to what is scrawled on the sign appended in its window: The new business is called Les Tropiques, and it’s slated to open in late May or early June.montreal.eater.com