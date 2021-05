The Pentagon on Tuesday officially said Chinese tech giant Xiaomi Corp. will be taken off of a Trump-era blacklist that had prevented U.S. investment in the company. Lawyers for the Defense Department and Xiaomi on Tuesday said in a joint filing in D.C. federal court that it had agreed on the removal of the smartphone maker from the blacklist after a U.S. court in March granted a preliminary injunction against former President Trump ’s January designation of Xiaomi as one of several Communist Chinese military companies, or CCMCs.