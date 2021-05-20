newsbreak-logo
Google Pay can now get you to your next destination without a physical Clipper card

By Will Sattelberg
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 11 hours ago
Contactless payments are the way of the future. Apps like Google Pay make handling cash and cards obsolete, as options to send and transfer money become more accessible than ever. With most banks finally accept mobile payment methods, public transit passes are the next set of physical cards to turn virtual. Clipper, the San Francisco Bay Area's transit card, is now compatible with Google Pay on Android, paving the way for users to ditch their wallets altogether.

Android Police

Android Police

#Clipper Card#Google Pay#Payment Cards#Mobile Payments#Mobile Users#Nfc#The Play Store#Bayareaclipper#Verge#Maps#Physical Cards#Mobile Payment Methods#Payment Options#Contactless Payments#Bike Share Users#Switching#Id Number#Cash#Rtc Cardholders#Card Sharing Off Limits
