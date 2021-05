Owners Terry and Julie Heilman announced on Friday that Jesse James Lanes will be closed “until further notice” beginning June 1st. In an email to friends and supporters Terry Heilman wrote that the bowling alley, restaurant and event center had struggled through the pandemic. The business was closed for 5 months, and when it did re-open, they could only do so at 25% capacity. As a result, the events they had scheduled for most of 2020, including weddings, birthday parties and fundraisers, were canceled. Heilman indicated that nothing has been scheduled for 2021, and it is unclear when they might be able to host future events.He said the bowling alley lost quite of business during the league season as well.