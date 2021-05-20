Daily Deals: Lowest Price Ever on the Samsung Odyssey G7 Faker Edition 32" Gaming Monitor

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleOne of the best monitors in Samsung's Odyssey-series gaming monitor lineup is on sale today for the lowest price ever at Best Buy. If you're looking for the ultimate gaming console experience, the new 2021 LG C1 OLED TVs are also available to order. Initial reviews are extremely positive. I have the 2020 CX-series model and wished I waited just a little longer to grab this one instead. These deals and more.

