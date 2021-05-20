Daily Deals: Lowest Price Ever on the Samsung Odyssey G7 Faker Edition 32" Gaming Monitor

The Galaxy S21 + and S21 Ultra, introduced a few weeks ago, are the two flagships from Samsung and therefore logically integrate the best technologies currently available. These are especially high-end smartphones, and thanks to the many promotions and gifts that Samsung has in its store, they are significantly more accessible than usual right now. Clearly, until May 9th, this is the time to buy Samsung flagships. The brand offers no less than 5 discounts, gifts or special offers on the purchase of a Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra. In the best case, you can even lower the price of smartphones by more than 550 euros thanks to the trade-in of your old phone and offer you a Galaxy S21 for 307 euros with bonus gifts. Find out how to do it.