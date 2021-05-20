newsbreak-logo
Lakeville South brings Addams Family to life

By Photos by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com
hometownsource.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLakeville South High School performed the Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version on Friday at the school. The cast includes Tate Ivory as Gomez Addams, Alissa Scheffler as Morticia Addams, Julia Market as Wednesday Addams, Josh Nelson as Uncle Fester, Max Shannon as Lurch, Delaney Spencer as Lupe, Angelica Morales as the Flapper Ancestor, and Jada Siguantay Gehloff as Marie Antionette Ancestor. The show will be streamed online May 21-23 with shows available for purchase at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

www.hometownsource.com
