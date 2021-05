O’FALLON – The pitching that provided a 3-1 start in the Southwestern Conference for Alton Redbirds baseball did not make the bus ride to O’Fallon. The O’Fallon Panthers scored often early to beat the Redbirds 12-5 on Monday at Blazier Field. O’Fallon, which has 10 of its last 11 meetings with the Redbirds, improves to 7-5 and 1-2 in the SWC. Alton drops to 6-5 and 3-2 in the conference with its winning streak snapped at four in a row.