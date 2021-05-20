newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bryan, TX

Twin Peaks to open Bryan location in June

By Rebecca Fiedler
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBr8T_0a5pYIog00

Despite months of construction delays caused by the pandemic, national sports bar franchise Twin Peaks is set to open at the former Kreuz barbecue building off Highway 6 in Bryan.

Last week, owners began last week interviewing potential cooks, kitchen staff, and the plaid-clad servers known as Twin Peaks girls. This new location was set to open late last year, but the process was halted by the pandemic.

Franchise co-owner Ricky Rosa said the reception in Aggieland to Twin Peaks’ arrival has been welcoming and positive.

“Being familiar with College Station and Bryan, we thought our brand would really resonate with the community there well,” Rosa said. “... [we liked] the demographic, the traditions of Bryan-College Station.”

Though some industries have struggled to attract a workforce, Rosa said many people have already applied at his restaurant in Bryan, particularly for server positions. He noted that Twin Peaks has experienced a positive reception from the Aggieland community in anticipation of the restaurant’s arrival. Rosa hopes to add touches to the interior that are specific homages to the local area.

Twin Peaks - Bryan is projected to open in late June.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

869
Followers
510
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Bryan, TX
Lifestyle
City
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Bryan, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Bryan, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Food Drink#Bryan College#Open Kitchen#Bryan College Station#Twin Peaks Girls#Location#Kitchen Staff#Construction Delays#Server Positions#Potential Cooks#Community#Brand#Industries#Specific Homages#Kreuz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Bryan, TXmaroonweekly.com

Ronin’s Flower Moon Dinner

May’s full moon means another enchanting dinner hosted at the Ronin Farm! Join them for a nine-course tasting menu inspired by the seasonal ingredients from Ronin’s gardens and local farms at the Flower Moon Dinner on Saturday, May 22. The Full Moon Dinners have become so popular that Ronin is hosting them regularly each month now!
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Two Katy restaurants named to Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas

Two Katy restaurants have been named to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021. That’s My Dog and Pappa Gyros both ranked on the list of the top best food joints based on ratings from the popular food review website. In order to be considered for the Yelp Top 100, restaurants must have a five-star rating, and their menu items must be priced at $30 or less per person.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Brazos County, TXNews Channel 25

BCFRA hosts 7th annual BBQ cookoff fundraiser, raising thousands

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Saturday afternoon, the weather wasn't the only thing bringing the heat in Brazos County. The Brazos County First Responders Association held their annual BBQ Cookoff Saturday evening. President of the Brazos County First Responders Association, Jerry Barratt, says the Association steps in and helps officers and...
Bryan, TXPosted by
KAGS

Century Square hosts 1st Annual Dine Around event Saturday

BRYAN, Texas — Enjoy delicious food, cocktails and live music Saturday at the first annual Dine Around at Century Square. There will be 15 local-area restaurants where you can sample food and drinks from:. This culinary event begins at 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Century Square. 1791 Whiskey Bar.
smcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Bryan, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Our Neighbors: Destination Bryan's John Friebele accepts 4 under 40 award

John Friebele, the executive director of Destination Bryan, recently accepted a 4 Under 40 Award from the Texas Travel Alliance during the group’s Unity Dinner in Austin. The award recognized four people selected by the Texas Travel Alliance’s board of directors as rising professionals for their leadership and commitment to the Texas travel industry.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Bryan, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Sunday

The first Cody NesSmith Memorial Team Roping event is set for May 29-31 at the Leon County Expo Center in Buffalo. The event is being organized by Madisonville native Colby Lovell, a 2020 PRCA NFR world champion roper, and includes open team roping and a ranch rodeo. Proceeds will go toward families with children battling cancer.
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Bryan restaurant owner turns to community to help keep doors open

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan restaurant owner is turning to the community for their support this weekend just to keep his doors open. Zand’s, a Bryan Persian restaurant, has been in the community for nine years. Owner Ali Farasat says they have been struggling for the last year. “Since...
Bryan, TXBryan College Station Eagle

SKIP RICHTER: Timely tips for weekend garden tasks

Warming temperatures and spring rains have once again created the annual spring “prime time” when it is still pleasant to work outdoors and our plants are growing rapidly. The warm-season vegetable garden is entering its early harvest and the roar of the neighborhood lawn mowers fill the air. Here are...