Wichita, KS

Wichita’s PROPEL Revolving Loan Program Launches May 24

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita has created a fund directed at providing micro-loans to women and minority-owned businesses in District 1. PROPEL (Providing Resources & Opportunities for Proprietors, Entrepreneurs & Lenders) is a low-interest, short-term revolving loan program. PROPEL will open for applications on Monday, May 24.

