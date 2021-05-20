newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nederland, CO

Local hockey team takes home national victory

By Staff Writer
themtnear.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Lammers, Nederland. Madi Brewer, incoming senior at Nederland Middle Senior High School, has something to be proud of at graduation next year. On May 3, 2021, the Rocky Mountain Lady RoughRiders hockey team won their first ever USA Hockey National Championship, winning the 1A title of the Girls Tier II 16U National Championships.

themtnear.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nederland, CO
State
Arizona State
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Hockey#Hockey Team#National Team#Home Team#National League#Roughriders#National Championships#Team Members#The League#Championship Information#Chicago#Teammate Names#Rocky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
National Hockey League
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
Nederland, COthemtnear.com

Ned volleyball teams play with passion

Alex Jaffe, Nederland . The Nederland Volleyball teams had their first practice on March 8, 2021, and played their final game on April 24, 2021. The girls played Front Range Christian in their final game and junior varsity (JV), lost 0-2 and varsity played hard but also lost 0-3. Previous to this game the girls played Highland High School on April 22nd, JV lost 0-2 and varsity lost 0-3 as well. On April 20th they played Dawson High where JV lost 0-2 and varsity lost 0-3. On the 15th they played Lyons High, varsity lost 0-3. On 13th they played Gilpin High and JV lost 0-2 and varsity lost 0-3. On the 12th, the team played Denver Christian and JV lost 0-2 and the varsity team lost 0-3. The team played Union Colony on the 7th and varsity lost 0-3. They also played on the 5th against Longmont Christian and lost 0-3 for varsity. They played all their games in April, a shortened season because of Covid-19.