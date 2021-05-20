Local hockey team takes home national victory

Alex Jaffe, Nederland . The Nederland Volleyball teams had their first practice on March 8, 2021, and played their final game on April 24, 2021. The girls played Front Range Christian in their final game and junior varsity (JV), lost 0-2 and varsity played hard but also lost 0-3. Previous to this game the girls played Highland High School on April 22nd, JV lost 0-2 and varsity lost 0-3 as well. On April 20th they played Dawson High where JV lost 0-2 and varsity lost 0-3. On the 15th they played Lyons High, varsity lost 0-3. On 13th they played Gilpin High and JV lost 0-2 and varsity lost 0-3. On the 12th, the team played Denver Christian and JV lost 0-2 and the varsity team lost 0-3. The team played Union Colony on the 7th and varsity lost 0-3. They also played on the 5th against Longmont Christian and lost 0-3 for varsity. They played all their games in April, a shortened season because of Covid-19.