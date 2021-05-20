Conservative media personality Tudor Dixon announces candidacy for Michigan gubernatorial race
Republican Tudor Dixon announced her candidacy for Michigan’s 2022 gubernatorial race on Thursday. Typically, the first paperwork candidates file is campaign finance paperwork with the Secretary of State. Candidates are required to form a committee within 10 days of receiving a contribution or making an expenditure. The Secretary of State has no record of a campaign finance committee for Dixon as on Thursday.www.mlive.com