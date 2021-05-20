newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Conservative media personality Tudor Dixon announces candidacy for Michigan gubernatorial race

By Lindsay Moore
Posted by 
MLive
MLive
 10 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Republican Tudor Dixon announced her candidacy for Michigan’s 2022 gubernatorial race on Thursday. Typically, the first paperwork candidates file is campaign finance paperwork with the Secretary of State. Candidates are required to form a committee within 10 days of receiving a contribution or making an expenditure. The Secretary of State has no record of a campaign finance committee for Dixon as on Thursday.

www.mlive.com
MLive

MLive

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Detroit, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kelley
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Media#Race#West Michigan#Trump Campaign#State#Voice Live#Real America#Real America S Voice#U S Senate#Detroit Police#Republican Tudor Dixon#Republican Candidates#Gov Gretchen Whitmer#Supporter#Secretary#Personality#Allendale Township
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Michigan StateWNDU

Michigan Rep. Upton supports commission to investigate Jan. 6 riot

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan GOP representative Fred Upton is pushing back against certain members of his own party. He believes some Republicans are downplaying the violence during the capitol riots on January 6. “It was chilling, uh, what happened. Uh, absolutely chilling. And that’s why I think that it’s important...
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan StatePosted by
Cars 108

Michigan’s Click It or Ticket Campaign Starts This Week

The fact that grown adults still have to be told to wear their seatbelt just blows me away. Yet, here we are again with the Click it or Ticket campaign fromThe Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. According to WXYZ, officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State...
Michigan StateUpNorthLive.com

Michigan COVID-19: 2,230 new cases, 20 deaths

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 876,854 with total deaths at 18,627. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,230 cases and 20 deaths on , May 17. The daily count includes cases since Saturday. Recovered cases: