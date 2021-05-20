‘Porsche Road Trip’ Is The New Porsche TV Show You Need To Watch

Overlanding is pretty much the biggest piece of the automotive aftermarket scene right now, and Porsche wants a piece of that pie. Porsche Classic announced a series of upgrades and updates for the manufacturer's older models. Porsche will now be offering restorations and upgrades of its older models through the Classic department. Because time is meaningless, I shouldn't be bitter that first generation Cayennes are now considered under the purview of the "Classic" department, right? I'm not old, and I'll go to bed tonight repeating that sentiment. In any case, Porsche built a pair of 955-generation Cayenne Turbos to show off what the division, and its new lineup of off-roading parts, is capable of.