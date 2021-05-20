‘Porsche Road Trip’ Is The New Porsche TV Show You Need To Watch
Car shows are usually pretty terrible. Everything these days is an over-dramatized build show, or three middle-aged white guys trying poorly to replicate the magic of Top Gear. What if there was a car show, all about Porsche, which was actually fun to watch? A travel show based around cars and culture and community? Hey, it's here! Porsche Road Trip with John Polnik is the new show you need to see, and it's 100% free to watch on Pluto TV.flatsixes.com