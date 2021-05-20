newsbreak-logo
‘Porsche Road Trip’ Is The New Porsche TV Show You Need To Watch

By Bradley Brownell
FlatSixes
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCar shows are usually pretty terrible. Everything these days is an over-dramatized build show, or three middle-aged white guys trying poorly to replicate the magic of Top Gear. What if there was a car show, all about Porsche, which was actually fun to watch? A travel show based around cars and culture and community? Hey, it's here! Porsche Road Trip with John Polnik is the new show you need to see, and it's 100% free to watch on Pluto TV.

flatsixes.com
