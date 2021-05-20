Jenny McCarthy Speaks Out After Falling Over on 'The Masked Singer' Last Night
Season 5 of The Masked Singer blindsided judge Jenny McCarthy in the best way possible. After weeks of Cluedle-Doo lurking behind the scenes and playing mind games with the panelists, it was time for the mischievous rooster to take the stage and reveal his true identity. On Wednesday night’s episode, Jenny danced along as Cluedle-Doo performed British R&B singer Mark Morrison’s hit 1996 single “Return of The Mack.” While she initially doubted that the feather mask would come off, Cluedle-Doo followed through and it turned out to be none other than her husband, former New Kids on the Block band member Donnie Wahlberg.www.goodhousekeeping.com