Rutgers football: 5 things to watch for during spring game

The Scarlet-White Game will have a different feel this year. It was delayed three weeks due to COVID-19 but the day has finally come. The game will take place at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Thursday night at 7 P.M. and there will be fans in the building. This will be the first time that spectators will be allowed in since the 2019 season finale. To add a bit more excitement, this is the first time fans will get to watch Rutgers’ football live since Greg Schiano was brought back as head coach.