Will Dolphins Be Able To Stop The Run This Season?

The Miami Dolphins are going big adding another tight end to the roster but this time, it’s a bit different as this guy has never played before. Jibri Blount isn’t a well-known name in football circles because he has never played a single snap of college ball. He will join his brother Akil who signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent after the draft. Akil Blount is a solid linebacker but will be a long shot to make the team, his brother Jibri may have a better shot given his size and athletic but he too is still a long shot.