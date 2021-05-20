newsbreak-logo
NFL

Will Dolphins Be Able To Stop The Run This Season?

Cover picture for the articleAsk a casual NFL fan what he thinks of the Miami Dolphins, and one of the first things you’re likely to hear is, ‘They really have an awesome defense, don’t they?’, etc. Of course, those of us who follow the team closely know that that isn’t close to being accurate. Miami struggled early last season against the pass, particularly when free-agent acquisition Byron Jones was out, and they struggled all year long against opposing teams’ running games.

#American Football#Quarterback#Running Backs#Goal Line#Top Line#Texan#Anti Tua#Miami Dolphins#Interceptions#Ball Control#Things#Surprising Ferocity#Awesome#Success
