Slitherine Games have partnered with MGM to announce a brand new Stargate strategy PC game called Stargate: Timekeepers. The game will be a real-time-tactics game that will be developed by Warsaw-based Creative Forge Games, the same people behind games like Phantom Doctrine and Hard West. The game will carry on the story of Stargate SG-1 with an original story based around characters from the series as well as new faces. So far the game is only being planned for PC distribution, but we're guessing somewhere down the road it might be ported to next-gen consoles. We have more info on it below along with quotes from the announcement and the teaser trailer. Here's hoping we get more info sometime this Summer during one of the many livestreams.