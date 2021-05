It is not enough that Charles Darwin was one of the great minds of his age – of any age. Not enough that he was a naturalist, a geologist, a tireless walker, a brave adventurer and the originator of the theory of natural selection. Now we discover that he was one of the “best book returners” in the history of the London Library. Which puts those of us with just one lousy science GCSE and a pile of unreturned London Library books (11, all overdue) to shame. “Neither a borrower nor a lender be,” my grandfather used to intone. The number of his books on my shelves testify to his leniency and my laxity. I bet Darwin never had to be dunned for his loans.