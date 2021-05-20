Should You Text Your Ex On Their Birthday? Experts Explain
It's an age-old question, pondered for centuries by philosophers, anthropologists, dating writers, and other great thinkers. You know what I'm talking about: Should you text your ex on their birthday? Unfortunately, there isn't a one-size-fits-all answer, as it totally depends on your situation (and your current relationship with that ex). This kind of brief communication could give you some closure in the relationship, or it could simply be a friendly way to stay in touch with an ex if there are no hard feelings between you two. Harmless, right?