Should You Text Your Ex On Their Birthday? Experts Explain

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. I met one of my best friends three years ago, and she has become a major fixture in my life. We’ve both supported each other through some of the hardest times in our lives, including quarantine. We text or see each other nearly every day. For more than a year I have felt my feelings grow for her as more than a friend, and she has given me some hints she feels the same way. Two weeks ago, while we were chatting about our days, she said that she noticed that I had called her pretty over text a lot lately and wanted to know whether I had feelings for her. I didn’t know how to respond so I asked if I could have more time.