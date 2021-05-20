Jenny Lewis was almost in Buffy and we'll have to live with the pain of it not happening
Jenny Lewis has been an indie icon for so long that it’s sometimes difficult to remember she started her career out as a child actor. She’s most recognizable as an actor for playing Shelley Long’s daughter in Troop Beverly Hills, but she also had starring roles in The Wizard and in maligned queer teen drama, Foxfire, in which she shared plenty of screen time with Angelina Jolie and got to sing onscreen. When Handmaid’s Tale star Ever Carradine tweeted out “Actors: What is a show or movie you came extremely close to getting that no one would ever believe? I’ll go first: I tested for Grace on Will And Grace three or four times,” Lewis shared all the huge films and TV shows she was almost joined.tv.avclub.com