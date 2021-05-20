newsbreak-logo
San Francisco, CA

Teen allegedly assaults San Francisco Chinatown store worker twice in a day

SF City Beat
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) A teen who allegedly assaulted a San Francisco Chinatown store worker twice has been arrested.

On Saturday at approximately noon, the 44-year-old female worker tried to stop the teen from stealing smartphone cases at the store on Grant Avenue. He allegedly struck the woman in the face and ran away, according to a news release.

He returned to the shop around 5:40 p.m. and sprayed the woman with something that irritated her eyes and face. She was treated at a hospital and has since been released.

The San Francisco Police Department's Central station saw surveillance video and recognized the teen as a resident of the neighborhood. They arrived at his home and arrested him.

He was booked at the Juvenile Justice Center and charged with robbery, assault with a caustic chemical, theft and battery.

Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

Teen arrested as suspect in Excelsior District homicide

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) San Francisco police on Saturday arrested a 17-year-old male on suspicion of the killing of a man in the Excelsior District. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Friday when police responded to a reported shooting near Vienna Street and Persia Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital and died of his injuries.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

Families, bikers want to keep Great Highway car-free

(Ryan Holquin / Unsplash) (SAN FRANCISCO) Life in San Francisco is beginning to revert back to normalcy as COVID-19 cases decline. But some San Francisco residents want to keep one policy that initiated at the beginning of the pandemic: slow streets, and specifically, keeping the Great Highway along Ocean Beach open for pedestrians and bikers only.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

Chinatown cultural murals vandalized twice within the last month

(SAN FRANCISCO) Twice in the last month, San Francisco Chinatown's murals celebrating Asian American culture have been vandalized. KPIX 5 reported a new surveillance video captured on May 8 shows a man wearing a captain’s hat walking down Jack Kerouac Alley between Chinatown and North Beach. The man is seen defacing a wall of murals using a writing utensil.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

Teen sets fire to woman's hair on Muni bus

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) Police in San Francisco on Tuesday asked for assistance to identify a woman whose hair was set ablaze on board a bus. The San Francisco Police Department's Tenderloin Station responded to the incident on a No. 5 Fulton Street Muni bus at approximately 2:25 p.m. Officers met the bus operator who told them a passenger’s hair had been set on fire by an unidentified male teen passenger, according to a news release.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

Triple shooting on Market Street leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) A shooting downtown on Market Street killed one person and injured two people on Thursday, police said. The San Francisco Police Department’s Tenderloin Station responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 5:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found three people with gunshot wounds.