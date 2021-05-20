Teen allegedly assaults San Francisco Chinatown store worker twice in a day

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) A teen who allegedly assaulted a San Francisco Chinatown store worker twice has been arrested.

On Saturday at approximately noon, the 44-year-old female worker tried to stop the teen from stealing smartphone cases at the store on Grant Avenue. He allegedly struck the woman in the face and ran away, according to a news release.

He returned to the shop around 5:40 p.m. and sprayed the woman with something that irritated her eyes and face. She was treated at a hospital and has since been released.

The San Francisco Police Department's Central station saw surveillance video and recognized the teen as a resident of the neighborhood. They arrived at his home and arrested him.

He was booked at the Juvenile Justice Center and charged with robbery, assault with a caustic chemical, theft and battery.

