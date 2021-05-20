‘Flee,’ ‘Jiang Ziya’ and ‘Lamya’s Poem’ Headline 2021 Annecy Feature Film Competition

It’s no secret that Netflix has been committed to expanding its anime properties over the last few years; in addition to commissioning its own shows (including Castlevania and Neo Yokio (to say nothing of projects like the long-in-the-works live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation), the streamer has also voraciously scooped up other projects and series in hopes of hooking the animation-loving hordes. Among its bigger coups of late: Securing the rights to the new two-part Sailor Moon movie, Sailor Moon Eternal, which it’s set to air on June 3. And, hey, look: Trailer!