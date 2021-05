Some say you never know what you'll find in your own backyard. The saying holds true for the New York metro area's proverbial backyard, where there is much to explore and discover with the family. We put together a list of some worthy attractions just outside your local radius, with no location more than 150 miles away. Indoors and out, from museums and parks to historical locations and beaches, this list has something for every family. Without having to go too far, you're bound to discover something new and share experiences you won't soon forget—all within easy traveling distance from the New York City area. Be sure to check the state's travel requirements with respect to COVID-19 before visiting.